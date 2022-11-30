Shaina Magdyao reacts to a surprise tribute given to her by Star Magic, her talent agency of over 25 years. YouTube: Star Magic

MANILA — A clueless Shaina Magdayao was moved to tears by a tribute from Star Magic during the talent agency’s recent Christmas-themed get-together.

Magdayao was among several artists honored with loyalty awards at the “Star Magical Christmas” event, for staying at least 25 years with the ABS-CBN group.

The actress, 33, was visibly surprised as the video tribute played, and at one point could be seen crying.

“Hay, naku! Ano po ba ito?” Magdayao began her speech. “Hindi ko man lang ‘to napaghandaan!”

She went on to express gratitude to her co-workers over the years as well as her bosses in ABS-CBN, before recalling the reason she did not think twice to her renew her contract with the network early this year, despite the crisis that beset it.

“Noon nabigyan ako ng opportunity to sign a two-year contract again with ABS-CBN during the pandemic, hindi ako nagdalawang-isip to sign. Why? Number one, it would have been the worst time the sign up a station na nawalan ng prangkisa, but it was the perfect timing for me to express my love, my loyalty para sa estasyon na nagpalaki sa akin at tumayo at lumaban kasama ang mga tao na nagpalaki sa akin through the years,” she said.

Magdayao rose to fame in the early ‘90s as a child performer, and has remained active in showbiz since, transitioning to a teen star, and later an acclaimed actress.

“I will never get tired of thanking my bosses. Thank you so much for keeping me here. Kayo po talaga ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito,” she said.

Aside from Magdayao, those honored with loyalty awards last Sunday were Angelica Panganiban, Dimples Romana, Nikki Valdez, Dominic Ochoa, and Kaye Abad.

