Photo from Star Magic's Instagram account

There’s no other better and courageous way to showcase loyalty to the network than inking an exclusive contract.

According to veteran actress Shaina Magdayao, now is the perfect time to extend her partnership with ABS-CBN despite its franchise woes and the ongoing pandemic.

“May kontrata man o wala, I can wholeheartedly say that being a Kapamilya will always be in my heart and in my soul. Katakot-takot na dasal ang pinagdaanan ko to have a peace of mind in signing one,” she said during the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” event Wednesday.

Magdayao admitted that it was a difficult decision to make, especially in the middle of a health crisis, but this was her way of professing her loyalty to the company.

“Kasi hindi naman natin maipagkakaila na, we're in the middle of a pandemic and the world is full of uncertainties so mahirap ipagkatiwala ang next few years,” the actress said.

“But I truly believe that now is the perfect time to sign a contract. I think this is my most courageous move in professing my loyalty and gratitude to the network.”

Magdayao credited the Kapamilya network for literally raising her up as she began her career at a young age.

The “Ang Probinsyano” actress also described her showbiz journey as unique, citing how directors, co-actors, and staff became her playmates when she was starting out as a child actress.

“Unique is the perfect word to describe my journey. I literally grew up in the industry and literally raised by the network,” she quipped.

Aside from Magdayao, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also renewed contracts with ABS-CBN.

