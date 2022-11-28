Angelica Panganiban gives a speech after being recognized for her 28-year loyalty to Star Magic at the talent agency’s Christmas thanksgiving event. Screenshot/ TikTok: @djjhaiho

MANILA — “Huwag kayong puchu-puchung artista!” was Angelica Panganiban’s candid reminder to showbiz newcomers in her speech Sunday, as she accepted an award celebrating her 28 years as a Star Magic talent.

Panganiban, 36, was among the loyalty awardees at the Star Magical Christmas thanksgiving event, held at Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

Before being handed the special trophy in recognition of her nearly three decades with Star Magic, a montage of Panganiban’s career since childhood was shown, chronicling her transition to a teen star, her transformation as an adult, and becoming one of the industry’s most acclaimed actresses.

“This is so unfair,” Panganiban began. “Napakarami kong katrabaho sa industriya para maabot ko itong ibinibigay nila sa akin. This is so unfair.”

“Siyempre, ang saya ko na binibigay ninyo ito sa akin, itong recognition na ito. Thank you so much. Pero ang dami kong kasama para ma-achieve ito,” she said, as seen in a video uploaded by her “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” co-star DJ Jhai Ho.

She went on to thank those whom she worked with over the past 28 years, as well as ABS-CBN executives who were instrumental in her success. Panganiban also mentioned former Star Magic heads Johnny Manahan and Mariole Alberto.

The actress then turned her attention to up-and-comers who took part in the event, sharing advice about the long wait for a breakthrough, and being kind to anyone they work with.

“Napapansin ko kasi napakaraming younger artists na nag-a-aspire na maging artista rin, na gusto ring tahakin itong kung anumang nangyayari sa amin. Alam niyo, siguro, patience. Patience, tiwala, communication.

“Tatag ng loob. Paulit-ulit kayong susuko. Sasabihin niyo, hindi yata ito para sa inyo. Pero magugulat na lang kayo, isang araw, binibigay nang binibigay, pinapamukha na para sa ‘yo nga yata,” she said.

In Panganiban’s case, she recalled not being the “favorite,” and later embracing an unconventional role that would change the trajectory of her career.

“Ako, naniniwala ako, hindi ako naging paborito. Hindi ako favorite child. Hindi ako ‘yung cute na baby na ito ‘yung ilalagay nila, ito ‘yung mangunguna kasi ang ganda nito, kasi ang taba ng luha nito. Hindi po ako ganu’n. Ako po ‘yung maldita, ako po ‘yung kontrabida.

“Kaya noong binigay ako ni Sir Deo ng chance na maging bida-kontrabida sa ‘Rubi,’ ginrab ko na ‘yung opportunity na ‘yun,” she said, referring to ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal, whose production unit helmed the Philippine adaptation of the Mexican telenovela.

Approaching her 30th year as an actress, Panganiban has seen colleagues come and go, and also rise through the ranks. Pointing this out, she reminded younger talents to treat their co-worker equally.

“Ang pinaka-success talaga — kailangan niyo makinig lahat — kailangan niyong maging mabait sa lahat ng katrabaho niyo, sa lahat ng staff, ng crew, ng utility. Lahat ng ‘yun, magiging boss niyo one day. Maniwala kayo sa ‘kin!

“Lahat ng PA na tinatawag kayo, ‘Ma’am Angge, kayo na po.’ Sasabihin niyo, ‘Sige, mamaya na, kasi nakikipagkuwentuhan pa ako, nagpapa-make up pa ako.’ Ay, hindi! Susunod na, executive producer niyo na po siya! At sasabihin niya, ‘Huwag niyo kunin ‘to, matagal magpa-make up ‘yan!’” she quipped, eliciting laughter.

Turning serious, Panganiban stressed the importance of kindness regardless, and to give put in the effort to improve their talent.

“Maging mabait kayo sa lahat! Huwag kayong puchu-puchung mga artista. Huwag kayong mga charot-charot! Ayusin niyo from the beginning, at gamitin niyo ang talent ninyo.

“Good night, have fun, Merry Christmas!”

