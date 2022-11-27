MULTIMEDIA

Kapamilya artists gather for Star Magical Christmas (Part 3)

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

MANILA — More Kapamilya stars graced the white carpet of the first-ever Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday.

Led by Star Magic, the thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City

It was also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Analain Salvador and Ashton Salvador Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Angelica Panganiban Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Dimples Romana Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Jake Ejercito Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Janella Salvador Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes JM Yosures Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Joshua Garcia Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Ria Atayde Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Shaina Magdayao Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Sylvia Sanchez and Arturo Atayde Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes Janine Berdin and Reiven Umali Karl Cedrick Basc0 and Sheila Reyes

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Watch more News on iWantTFC