Kapamilya artists gather for Star Magical Christmas (Part 3)
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 27 2022 10:57 PM
MANILA — More Kapamilya stars graced the white carpet of the first-ever Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday.
Led by Star Magic, the thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City
It was also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada
Analain Salvador and Ashton Salvador
Angelica Panganiban
Dimples Romana
Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito
Jake Ejercito
Janella Salvador
JM Yosures
Joshua Garcia
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
Ria Atayde
Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio
Shaina Magdayao
Sylvia Sanchez and Arturo Atayde
Janine Berdin and Reiven Umali
Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.
