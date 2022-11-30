MANILA -- Singer-actress Vina Morales has finally addressed speculations about her love life.

In Wednesday's episode of "Magandang Buhay," Morales admitted that she is now happy and inspired, as seen in her recent posts on Instagram where she can be seen vacationing with an unnamed man in Boracay.

According to Morales, they first met 21 years ago in Hawaii. She met him again during her recent tour in Miami.



"Ako naman ay masaya. Inspired ako and kinikilig, tumitibok ang puso ko. It's been a while, parang ang tagal na. I don't want to give so much details but then na-post ko rin sa IG ko 'yon na I met him 21 years ago. So 'yung story namin is parang teleserye din. I met him when I did a show in Hawaii 21 years ago, wala pa akong Ceanna," said Morales referring to her daughter with her previous boyfriend.

"We've been in touch. And then bigla na lang I don't know itong trip ko na ito, itong tour, he watched my show in Miami. And then doon na nag-start lahat, ulit. All the time he's always been in touch, e-mail, hindi ko lang nababasa masyado, pati sa Instagram parang ganun. But he is really a nice guy," Morales added.

"I am praying. Let's see where God will lead us, bahala na. Hindi pa natin alam kung saan, basta pampapakilig okay na 'yon, paminsan-minsan mag-post."

Morales' last known relationship was with Frenchmen Marc Lambert, which ended in 2017. She explained at the time that distance took a toll on their romance.

She was also previously linked to actor Robin Padilla, and businessman Cedric Lee, the father of her daughter.