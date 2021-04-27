Vina Morales celebrates daughter Ceana's 12th birthday

MANILA – Vina Morales took to social media to celebrate her only daughter Ceana.

On Instagram, Morales said she could not believe how her daughter is now 12 years old.

“Time seems to have flown by just like that, you’re already 12. Thank you for filling my life with love, happiness and countless adorable moments,” she said.

Morales promised her daughter that she will always stay by her side and she will do her best to give her daughter everything she deserves.

Saying she is blessed to have Ceana in her life, Morales wrote: “You have grown to be a loving, sweet, respectful and intelligent daughter. I am very proud of you.”

“I am forever grateful and thankful to God for giving you to me. The day you were born was the greatest moment of my life. I love you very much anak,” she added.

As for her wish for Ceana, Morales said she wants her daughter to have a life of positivity and satisfaction and for her to live her life with a purpose.

Ceana, who marked her birthday on April 25, is Morales's child with ex-boyfriend Cedric Lee.