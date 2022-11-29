Is Vina Morales in a relationship?

MANILA – Singer-actress Vina Morales appears to be introducing her new beau on social media with her recent posts on Instagram.

Netizens noticed photos of Morales with a man while spending sweet moments in Boracay island.

In one post, Morales was seen enjoying a sunset dinner to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Toasting to what I’m thankful for. Happy thanksgiving! #thankful #grateful” she wrote in the caption.

In another post, Morales also posed for a photo with the same man while kayaking.

Morales has yet to confirm her relationship with the man.

In 2017, Morales ended her relationship with French boyfriend, Marc Lambert. She explained that distance took a toll on their romance.

"Being together in one place is a sacrifice that we aren’t yet ready to make, because of our respective obligations," she said.

She was also previosly linked to actor Robin Padilla, and businessman Cedric Lee, with whom she has a daughter.



RELATED VIDEO