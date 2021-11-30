Joross Gamboa, wife mark 7th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actor Joross Gamboa and his wife Kathy Kimberly "Katz" Saga marked their seventh wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Gamboa shared to his followers the secret to their strong relationship.

"Seven years married, 13 years together. What’s our secret? Keeping God in the center of our relationship! Marriage is NOT a contract, it is a covenant with GOD,” wrote Gamboa, who also shared a Bible verse about love.

Gamboa and Saga tied the knot in November 2014 in Alabang.

Last week, Gamboa thanked his better half for taking good care of him and their family as he shared that he is on the road to recovery after he underwent surgery.

Last Sunday, Gamboa also celebrated his birthday with his wife and their family.

"Simple lang naman ang gusto ko ngayong birthday ko… Mas makilala natin at magkaroon tayong lahat ng personal relationship kay God!" he wrote in the caption.

Gambao recently starred in the iWantTFC series "Hoy, Love You!" with former onscreen partner Roxanne Guinoo.

He is also part of the upcoming inspirational series "Dear God."

