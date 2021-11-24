MANILA -- Actor Joross Gamboa is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

Gamboa took to Instagram Tuesday night to thank all those who made his operation a success.

"Thank You Lord for a successful operation. Thanks to all the staff and nurses na nag-alaga sa 'kin. Special thanks to Do Wowie Yap na talagang tinutukan ako from day1. Road to recovery na tayo! Pero etong sunod kong papasalamatan ang talagang nag-alaga sa 'kin at bigay sa 'kin ng support more than anyone!" Gamboa wrote as he went on to thank his wife Katz.

"Mahal na mahal kita at naa-appreciate ko lahat ng ginawa mo at patuloy mong ginagawa sa 'kin at sa family natin! Wala na 'ko hihilingin sa birthday ko sa November 28 at ibibigay ko kahit anong gusto mo sa seventh wedding anniversary natin sa November 29. Ang bilis ng panahon 13 years together na tayo! All glory to God! God is good talaga!" he added.

Gamboa sustained an Achilles injury while playing basketball.

The actor earlier said that after the operation, it will take him six months to recover.



According to the Mayo Clinic, Achilles tendon rupture is an injury that affects the back of the lower leg. "If you overstretch your Achilles tendon, it can tear (rupture) completely or just partially," it said in its website.

Gambao starred in iWantTFC's series "Hoy, Love You!" with former on screen partner Roxanne Guinoo.

He is also part of upcoming inspirational series "Dear God."

