MANILA -- Actor Piolo Pascual is set to star in an inspirational drama anthology titled "Dear God."

The Kapamilya actor turned to social media to share his newest project to his followers.

Based on his post, "Dear God" will be streamed on KTXp.h, IWantTFC and TFC IPTV Video on Demand starting January 2022.

Directed by Richard Ibasco Arellano, the series is produced by RIA Productions in cooperation with 5 Stars Group, and Heaven's Best Entertainment.

Aside from Pascual, the series also stars Lara Quigaman, and Harvey Bautista.

Also part of the project are Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca, Criza Taa, Kris Bernal, Joross Gamboa, Vina Morales, Riva Quenery, Agot Isidro, Ahron Villena, Sue Ramirez, Miko Mel Peñaloza, Ketchup Eusebio, Nikki Valdez, Kathleen Hermosa, Sandino Martin, Ella Cruz, Yayo Aguila Allan Paule, Alvin Anson, Hero Angeles, Ritz Azul, Pepe Herrera, TJ Valderrama, Tetchie Agbayani, Denise Laurel, Arron Villaflor and Phoebe Walker.

The 'Dear God' official highlight reel will premiere on the official YouTube page of RIA Productions on November 24.

According to RIA Production, "Dear God" is a spiritual drama anthology that "tells universal stories of lives encountered, transformed, and blessed by God — the real protagonist of the show."

Aside from "Dear God," Pascual is set to star in ABS-CBN's much-anticipated Philippine adaptation of “Flower of Evil” with Lovi Poe.

Joining Pascual and Poe are Robert Seña, Epy Quizon, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Rita Avila and Denise Laurel.