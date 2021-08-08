Joross, Roxanne's 'Hoy, Love You' to have second season

MANILA – iWantTFC’s digital romantic comedy series "Hoy, Love You!" that reunited Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo is having a second season.

This was announced during the celebrity screening of the show, as reported by ABS-CBN Entertainment on Friday.

“Sobrang blessed kami na tinangkilik kami ng mga tao sa iWantTFC. Bilang lang 'yung mga show na may season 2,” said director Theodore Boborol.

“So 'yung nagawa namin ang season 1, gusto lang namin magpasaya ng mga tao, especially ngayong pandemic. And we are thankful and grateful na ginagamit din kaming blessing para magpasaya pa ng mga tao,” he added.

Just like Boborol, both Gamboa and Guinoo are equally elated because of the new opportunity for them to continue making people feel good amid the pandemic.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga sumuporta sa amin. Kung hindi niyo talaga sinuportahan kami sa iWantTFC, hindi kami mapupunta sa platform na 'to. Ngayon sana, suportahan niyo ulit kami sa season 2 para magkita kita tayo ulit,” Gamboa said.

“Nasabi na nila ang lahat. From Tita Linggit to Direk, to the staff, to my co-actors, and sa inyong lahat, maraming, maraming salamat,” Guinoo added.

Joining the cast for the second season of “Hoy Love You” are Ritz Azul, Hasna Cabral and Lou Veloso.

Gamboa and Guinoo were part of the popular tandem known as “JoRox,” that began in the early 2000s after their stint on “Star Circle Quest.”

A real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006, the two eventually managed to become friends again. They are both now married and with children.

In a previous interview, Guinoo said it makes her and Gamboa happy when people still appreciate their chemistry.

