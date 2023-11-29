Korean rock band The Rose. Photo: Instagram/@official_therose

Korean rock band The Rose is bringing its "Dawn to Dusk" concert tour to the Philippines next year.

The band announced Wednesday that the show would be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on January 26, 2024.

The artist presale of tickets for Manila will be on December 7, 11 a.m. through The Rose's "The Rosarium" app. General ticket sale will be on December 11 at 11 a.m.

More information is available on The Rose's official website.

The Rose - composed of Woosung, Hajoon, Dojoon and Jaehyeong - are currently on the US and Canada leg of their tour.

They will kick off the Asia and Europe leg of their tour in January 2024.

Aside from Manila, The Rose will also perform in Indonesia, India, South Korea, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK, Belgiuma nd France.

The band last performed in Manila in January 2023 at their "Heal Together" concert.

