Emmanuelle Beart attends French film fest in Manila

The French Embassy in the Philippines and Micronesia, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema, is holding the 26th French Film Festival until December 3.

A suite of about 21 French feature films will be shown simultaneously at SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall, with a selection of new releases, some of the biggest box office hits of the year, and a few classics featuring icons of French cinema.



This year’s French film fest opened with "Acide" (Acid Rain), about the plight of a family caught in a climatic catastrophe. To commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children, the documentary film "Un Silence si Bruyant" (Such A Resounding Silence)" by Emmanuelle Béart and Anastasia Mikova, prompts victims of incest to speak out and is currently a controversial topic in French society.

French actress Béart visited the Philippines to promote her documentary, which explores the issue of sexual abuse and harassment in the society.



“The documentary is something that happened to me at one point I thought it's weird but in our society we don’t talk about incest. Incest is very taboo and I thought maybe if I say that happened to me people could identify themselves to me,” Béart said.



Béart, known for her roles in international films such as "Manon des Sources" and "Mission: Impossible," has been actively involved in raising awareness about the issue of sexual misconduct. Her decision to visit the Philippines and promote her documentary highlights the global nature of the problem and the need for collective action.



Béart hopes that her presence and the film's powerful message will encourage dialogue and inspire change. -- Report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC