MANILA -- The celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines and France’s diplomatic relations this weekend is off to a big start with the attendance of multi-awarded French actress Isabelle Huppert and French heartthrob Lucas Bravo at the 25th French Film Festival opening this weekend at Greenbelt Cinema, Makati City.

Jaime Victor Ledda, Assistant Secretary at the Office of European Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs, announced their participation at the launch Tuesday of the event at Admiral Hotel, highlighting the half-year-long series of French and Filipino collaboration in cinema, dance, art, food, education, fashion and other fields.

Huppert, a multi-awarded international actress, is no stranger to the Philippines, having starred in Brillante Mendoza's “Captive” in 2011. Lucas, who rose to fame as the chef in the international hit series "Emily In Paris," co-stars with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise.

Huppert ant Bravo also share acting credits in the currently showing comedy-drama “ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

Huppert’s two films, “A Propos de Joan” and “The Promises,” will be screened at Greenbelt Cinema 3 along with “Eiffel” that recounts the building of the Eiffel Tower from a romantic point of view; and “Notre Dame on Fire" about the razing of the landmark church of Paris.

Ledda also announced the showing of a post-production teaser of director Sigrid Bernardo’s “Walang Kaparis” starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, produced by Piolo Pascual. The acclaimed “On The Job: The Missing 8” will also be screened at the film fest.

Veteran director and Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) executive Joey Reyes hailed the French and Pinoy connection as an avenue to create more film ventures between France and the Philippines.