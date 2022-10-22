Isabelle Huppert attends PH premiere of 'About Joan'

Photo from Embassy of France to the Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA – The Embassy of France announced the 25th edition of the French Film Festival this October as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of France-Philippine diplomatic relations.

With its curation of critically-acclaimed French films, the festival aspires to showcase the shared human experience of love and sadness, transcending nationalities, ages, and geography.

The film festival will run until October 30 in Greenbelt 3 cinemas in Makati City.

Included in the lineup is "About Joan," the latest French feature by writer-director Laurent Larivière and starring Isabelle Huppert.

In the movie, Huppert plays an independent, unmarried woman reflecting on the various men she had loved and lost in her life and her steps moving forward.

The actress attended the Philippine premiere of "About Joan" on Saturday in Greenbelt 3, with a meet-and-greet with the press.

“It is great for our cinematography. It’s always nice to have news from abroad and I think that whatever it is, sometimes good news or bad news, it’s news. It’s a way of getting connected and cinema is a window to the world and it's always nice when that window gives news from you it’s wonderful,” the French actress said.

"About Joan" also stars Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud, Freya Mavor, Florence Loiret-Caille, and Dimitri Dore.

The French Film Festival will also feature “Eiffe”l by director Martin Bourboulon, “Lost Illusions” by Xavier Gianolli, “Farewell Mr Haffmann” by Fred Cavayé, “Notre Dame on Fire” by Jean-Jacques Anneaud, “Him” by Guillaume Canet.

The French Film Festival also features some Filipino films that have gained recognition from the French audience, such as “On the Job” by Erik Matti and “OTJ Missing 8.”



