Korean-American rapper Jessi is coming back to Manila in December for the Head In The Clouds music festival. Photo: Instagram/@jessicah_o

After a successful solo concert in the Philippines last September, Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi is returning to the country next month, joining a slew of fellow Asian musicians for a two-day music festival.

The 33-year-old artist is the latest addition to the star-studded lineup of the Head In The Clouds festival that will take place at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on Dec. 9 and 10, organizer 88rising announced on Monday.

Jessi is best known for her single "Zoom," which became a viral hit on TikTok. Her other notable songs include "Nunu Nana" and "What Type of X."

In late September, she staged a solo concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, where she turned emotional due to her Filipino fans' overwhelming support.

Last week, 88rising unveiled that P-pop superstars SB19, singer Denise Julia, producer Manila Killa and rapper August 08 would also perform at the event.

The headliners include Japanese singer Joji, Chinese singer Jackson Wang, Indonesian artists NIKI and Rich Brian, Korean singer eaJ, and Japanese duo Yoasobi while renowned DJ Zedd will be a special guest.

This marks the first time that Head In The Clouds, previously held in the United States, will be staged in the Philippines.

The festival is organized by 88rising, a US-based music company that caters primarily to Asian American and Asian talents.

