How to get discounts for 'Head in the Clouds' concert

Handout photo.

MANILA — Fans may get discounts for the upcoming 'Head in the Clouds' concert in December.

From November 15 to 30, people may buy their tickets for P6,888 from their original price of P12,888. Just buy your tickets at www.smtickets.com using the special code GLOBEPASS to avail of the discount.

“We are thrilled to be part of Head in the Clouds and we want to share this excitement with our Globe subscribers by offering Globe-exclusive discounts on the GA Passes. This way, we can expose more people not only to established Asian artists but also to creative young Asian talents who are breaking into the global stage,” said Pia Gonzalez-Colby, Globe's chief marketing officer.

Among the Filipino performers are former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and 88rising artist Ylona Garcia, "Binibini" hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, rapper Guapdad 4000, and Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey.

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd was listed as special guest for the event. The lineup also includes Adawa, Akini Jing, Atarashii Gakko, BIBI, Elephante, JinxZhou, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri, and Warren Hue.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: