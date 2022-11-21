SB19 joins lineup of Head in the Clouds Manila

MANILA - US-based music label 88rising, which caters to Asian and Asian American artists, announced Monday additional artists that would join the lineup of its Head In The Clouds Music and Arts Festival in Manila in December.

Among the artists who have been newly added to the roster are Denise Julia, August 08, Manila Killa, and the history-making P-pop group SB19.

They will join Japanese singer Joji, Chinese singer Jackson Wang, Indonesian artists NIKI and Rich Brian, Korean singer eaJ, and Japanese duo Yoasobi.

The lineup also includes Adawa, Akini Jing, Atarashii Gakko, BIBI, Elephante, JinxZhou, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri and Warren Hue.

Among the Filipino performers are former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and 88rising artist Ylona Garcia, "Binibini" hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, rapper Guapdad 4000, and Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey.

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd was listed as special guest for the event.

The event will be held at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque on December 9 and 10.

