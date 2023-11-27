Marian Rivera says 'Rewind' a wake-up call for families

MANILA -- Kapuso actress Marian Rivera encouraged families to watch their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Rewind" as it will serve as a “wake-up call.”

“Every scene namin, grabe situation. Iniisip namin, wake-up call talaga to sa mag-asawa, sa pamilya. Isa ito sa magandang i-offer namin sa Pasko. Lalabas kayo umiiyak kayo pero maluwag sa dibdib. Maraming realizations,” she told reporters at the event of a flavor seasoning mix brand.

According to Rivera, shooting the Star Cinema film was a dream come true for her.

“Nakita niyo trailer pa lang kaabang-abang na. Ito 'yung isang pelikula na pinakahinihintay kong magawa. Palagi akong comedy, wala akong heavy drama kaya isa ito sa mga pangarap ko na nagawa this year — at kasama ko pa asawa ko with Star Cinema,” she said.

The MMFF entry is the actress’ first project with husband Dingdong Dantes after over a decade.

“Thirteen years kami hindi nagsama, ito comeback namin. So ito na mga hinihintay ng mga DongYan,” she teased.

Rivera said she had been looking at the different theories about the film’s story, noting that she has yet to read one that is correct.

“Nakakatawa lahat ng tao nag-comment ano mangyari pero better talaga na panoorin nila kasi talagang may something doon. Pero sigurado akong maiiyak kayo sa story pero lalabas kayo sinehan maluwag sa loob,” she said.

The star also praised the lineup of movies for the annual film festival.

“Tuwang-tuwa kami na 10 ang nakapasok ngayon. Ang gaganda ng pelikula ngayon. Sana tangkilikin natin ang mga pelikula,” she urged.

According to Rivera, at the end of the movie’s filming, she had grown to consider the entire cast and crew as family.

“Likod man o harap ng camera, sobrang sarap katrabaho. Umiiyak ako sa last day, sabi ko mami-miss ko 'tong production, sa lahat ng crew and staff talagang maalaga. Talagang nag-look forward ka sa shoot. Kahit puyat kami,” she said.

