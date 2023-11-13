FIRST LOOK: Dingdong, Marian play struggling couple in 'Rewind'

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera as seen in the new teaser of their Star Cinema film 'Rewind.' Screenshot from Star Cinema's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Real-life husband and wife Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera play a struggling couple in the first look of their Star Cinema film "Rewind," released Monday.

In the more than 1-minute clip, Dantes and Rivera fight over family matters with their child in the film questioning if they are still happy together.

"Do you think Mom and Dad are still happy? I don't want to see my Mom sad," the child prayed.

The clip ends with an unidentified person figuring in an accident, and rewinding all the moments of the couple together.

A collaboration between Star Cinema, Tony Tuviera’s APT Entertainment and Dantes’ Agosto Dos Media, "Rewind" is an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Last June, it was announced that Rivera and Dantes would star in the powerful fantasy-drama. The script by Enrico Santos was ready as far back as 2020, but filming went on hold because of the pandemic.

