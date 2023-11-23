Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera unveil 'Rewind' poster

Power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera pose for a sweet photo after revealing the official poster of their film 'Rewind.' Juliet Seva, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- GMA stars Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on Thursday officially unveiled the captivating official poster of their highly anticipated movie "Rewind" under Star Cinema.

The film, an entry of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), promises to take audiences on a heartfelt journey centered around the themes of love, family, and time.

The newly revealed poster showcases Rivera and Dantes in a powerful and emotive embrace, hinting at the depth of emotions that the movie will explore. With their undeniable chemistry and impeccable acting skills, the real-life couple is expected to deliver a captivating performance that will tug at the heartstrings of viewers.

'Yun ang pinangako namin sa kanila -- maiiyak talaga kayo but at the same time lalabas kayo ng sinehan na maluwag sa dibdib 'yung pag-iyak ninyo," Rivera said.



The story of "Rewind" revolves around the complexities of love and family, intertwined with the intriguing concept of time. With its unique narrative and promising cast, the film has already generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts.



Fans and moviegoers can look forward to experiencing a heartfelt and thought-provoking cinematic journey when "Rewind" hits theaters on December 25.