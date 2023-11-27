Darren Espanto excited for MMFF movie, teleserye

Darren Espanto at the recent Star Magical Christmas event. Photo from Espanto's Instagram page

MANILA -- Singer Darren Espanto is excited to start promoting the Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon starrer “When I Met You in Tokyo” for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In the movie, Espanto plays the role of De Leon’s grandchild or apo.

This is Espanto’s second time to be part of the annual MMFF. That’s why he will be spending the holidays in the Philippines and not in Canada where he and his family are originally based.

The singer-actor is also thankful to all the fans because the Donny Pangilinan-Belle Mariano series “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which he is also part of, continues to be the top-watched show.

“Everyday, we’re so excited to receive the script because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the story,” Espanto said.

The Kapamilya singer was spotted at Francis Libiran’s 25th Sterling Silver anniversary show at City of Dreams Manila last Friday.

