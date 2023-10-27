Darren Espanto dedicates MMFF movie to CassRen fans

Darren Espanto and Cassy Legasp pose for a photo during the press conference of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry 'When I Met You in Tokyo.' Josh Mercado

MANIILA -- Darren Espanto is proud to be part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) as he dedicated his movie “When I Met You in Tokyo” to fans of his love team with co-star Cassy Legaspi.

“It’s an honor. Baguhan pa lang naman ako sa acting but to be part of a film na parte ng MMFF 2023 is a huge part of my life and highlight of my career. And makasama sa isang pelikula sina Sir Christopher (De Leon) and Ms. Vilma (Santos) is a privilege. Nai-starstruck na lang din ako sa set,” the Kapamilya idol said.

“It’s gonna be my second MMFF parade. Before, as a singer ako, kumakanta ako nung 2018 for the movie “All of You.” I’m happy na this time as an actor naman ako at hindi ako kumakanta. I’m excited to be in one float with my “When I Met You in Tokyo” family,” he said.

Asked how he prepared for his role and scenes with Legaspi, Espanto told ABS-CBN News: “Parang hindi naman ako nag-prepare nang masyado kasi si Cassy naman ang kasama ko. I was very comfortable playing the part of Jobar.”

“Masaya ako it comes off natural onscreen. Katulad nga po ng sinasabi nila direk, it’s easier to be able to work with someone na kilala mo na for such a long time. It makes a big difference when you’re comfortable with your partner onscreen and I’m just so happy na si Cassy ang kasama ko rito,” he said.

The young ABS-CBN star also shared the story how he got the project, saying he wants to do more projects with Legaspi.

“Nung una po naming nalaman, hindi po kami (Legaspi) sure kung totoo ba kasi we were both unaware kasi inquiry pa lang ‘yung nakakarating sa team. We were unsure pa lang kasi parang hindi pa 100% buo ang cast and synopsis but they were inquiring for the both of us. We both wanted to do it kasi ang tagal na po naming gustong magkaroon ng project together kasi we never really done anything aside from endorsements and stuff like that. Pero ito isang totoong project na siya at pelikula and it’s actually an official CassRen project,” he recalled.

Espanto continued: “Since wala na rin namang network wars, especially between ABS-CBN and GMA, it’s something that we look forward to with the future. There’s a lot of possibilities na rin naman na magsama pa kami ni Cassy in more projects. Sana in the future magsama pa kami sa teleserye and movies. Minsan nga sinasabi ng parents namin na sila na lang kaya ang mag-produce ng movie.”

Legaspi added: “It’s our official CassRen project and hoping more to come because I really love working with Darren. We owe it to our fans dahil naghintay sila for 9 years. They deserve a CassRen project.”

Asked about the real score between them, Espanto explained, “Ilang interviews na rin po ‘yung nasagot namin tungkol diyan and the answer is always been 'yes' naman — sa tanong kung more than friends lang.

“It’s not just friends. It’s in between. Wala rin naman kaming tinatago. What you see is what you get. Kahit magulang namin minsan naguguluhan.”

Encouraging Filipinos to support this year’s MMFF, the young actor and singer ended: “Gusto ko lang i-share na sobrang saya ko. We’re now here. It’s finally happening. Sana not only here in the Philippines ipalabas but also in other countries.”

Produced by JG Productions of Rowena Jamaji and Rajan Gidwani and directed by Rado Peru and Rommel Penesa, “When I Met You in Tokyo” also stars Vilma Santos, Christopher De Leon, Kakai Bautista, Gabby Eigenmann, Gina Alajar, Tirso Cruz, and Lotlot De Leon. It opens on Christmas Day in cinemas.