Filipino-Canadian drag artist Melinda Verga redeemed herself in "Canada's Drag Race" season 4 after fumbling in the premiere.

Last week, Melinda failed to impress the judges but was saved after it was announced that it was a non-elimination episode.

In the second episode of the show aired Friday, the 11 contestants were tasked to do a segment in "QV-She," inspired by the advertisements in the television network, QCV.

Melinda was paired with Kitten Kaboodle and had a strong performance promoting flat shoes that can make one do duck walks and tap dance.

"The way that you drove your 'Qv-She' segment was just gold. I mean, you hit all of the beat. Like it was as if I was watching a QVC host doing their job," Brad Goreski said.

"You understood what you were selling, there was some humor," Traci Melchor noted.

"As far as your runway is concerned, you look absolutely beautiful. Show them a little bit more of your face because the more have fun on this runway, we're gonna have more fun watching you," Brooke Lynn Hytes added.

Rajag O'Hara reminded Melinda to smile on the runway to give more shine with her looks: "What a fun fantastic week for you ... It was such a joy to see you kind of come into your own and I have a feeling that no one would be underestimating you in a challenge ever again. You sold it and I bought it."

Kitten Kaboodle won the episode and chose The Girlfriend Experience to be safe from elimination.

Luna DuBois and Sisi Superstar battled it out in a lip sync performance to "I'm With You" by Avril Lavigne with the latter ending her journey in 11th place.

Melinda Verga and Kiki Coe are the two queens of Filipino descent included in the "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

