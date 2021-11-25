Tawag ng Tanghalan host Vice Ganda and jude Ogie Alcasid react to the ‘Leaves’ rendition of defending champion JR Oclarit. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A Tawag ng Tanghalan singer’s turn on stage was met with emotional reactions by the judges and hosts on Thursday, with music veteran Louie Ocampo declaring it a “perfect” performance.

Ocampo, who sits as the “punog hurado” or head judge, had a glowing review of JR Oclarit’s rendition of Ben&Ben’s “Leaves.”

“It was perfect!” he said. “Ang galing mo. Your sensitivity, ‘yung nuances ng dynamics ng boses mo, I love it. I really love it. It’s a new day, it’s a new challenge, and a new win for you.”

Oclarit, the defending champion, was fending off challenger Mariam Raceles, who sang APO Hiking Society’s “Mahirap Magmahal Ng Syota Ng Iba.”

Noting the stark contrast between the two songs, host Vice Ganda complained, in jest, that Oclarit dampened the celebratory mood.

“Nag-e-enjoy lang kami, ta’s babasagin mo ‘yung trip namin! Napaiyak ako! Ang pangit mo kabarkada,” Vice Ganda said.

Judge Ogie Alcasid, too, was visibly emotional as he watched Oclarit’s performance of “Leaves,” which happens to be a personal favorite of Alcasid’s wife, music icon Regine Velasquez.

Oclarit’s version proved to be a winning performance, as he successfully held on to the “golden mikropono” for another day as defending champion.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWantTFC.