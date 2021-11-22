Tawag ng Tanghalan launches its sixth year with a new format on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The iconic singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan launched its sixth year on Monday with a new format on “It’s Showtime.”

The ABS-CBN program introduced changes to the contest mechanics, notably the first round dubbed “Battle of Versions,” where the hopefuls perform the same assigned song but with different renditions.

The winner of the first round will proceed to the “Face Off,” where they will attempt to clinch the “Golden Mikropono” from the defending champion.

In this round, the contenders get to perform their own choice of song.

A five-day winning streak will secure a contestant a slot in the quarter finals. Reaching an eighth day as a defending champion will catapult them to the semifinals.

The criteria for judging was also detailed: voice quality, which includes intonation, enunciation, voice projection, and technique, comprises 50% of the score; while overall performance, including timing and stage presence, accounts for the other half.

Returning as judges so far in the season opener are OPM pillars Ogie Alcasid, Louie Ocampo, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

For the launch, three contenders took the stage in “Battle of Versions” — Sen Diaz of Parañaque, Mary Mae Javellana of Masbate, and Eli Angela Cartagena of Cebu.

Cartagena won the two rounds, making her the first defending champion of the sixth year of Tawag ng Tanghalan.

Since its revival via “It’s Showtime,” Tawag ng Tanghalan has produced nine champions for different editions, including Kids, Celebrity, and All-Star.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWantTFC.