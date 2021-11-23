The performances of Tawag ng Tanghalan contenders JR Oclarit and Eli Angela Cartagenas draw praise from head judge Louie Ocampo on Tuesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Parang semifinals na!”

This was the awed reaction of OPM pillar Louie Ocampo to a face-off between a daily contender and the defending champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on Tuesday.

Ocampo headed the panel of judges, sitting alongside music veterans Ogie Alcasid and Zsa Zsa Padilla, for the day’s edition of the “It’s Showtime” segment.

All 3 judges gave a standing ovation after the first round, where daily aspirants JR Oclarit and Joshua Sagum both sang “Tatsulok” in a “Battle of Versions.”

“Second day pa lang ’yan ng ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ Season 6!” host Vice Ganda said. “I’m so happy! Ang lala ng battle na ito!”

The sixth year of the iconic singing competition kicked off Monday with a new format that included the hopefuls singing the same song in the first round.

On Tuesday, Oclarit advanced to the “Face-Off” round, competing with the defending champion, Eli Angela Cartagenas.

The challenger sang “I’ll Never Go,” while the latter performed “Sa’Yo.”

The second round similarly drew praise from the judges, with Ocampo declaring, “Para itong semifinals na, e, Diyos ko!”

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, said: “Ang palad-palad natin na nakakarinig tayo ng ganiyan.”

“Nakakasaya ng araw. Masayang-masaya ang madlang people. Tirso Cruz Deserve!” the comedian quipped.

With his soaring rendition of “I’ll Never Go,” Oclarit ultimately won the “Golden Mikropono” from Cartagenas to become the new defending champion.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWantTFC.