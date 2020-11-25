Heaven Peralejo treated to advanced birthday celebration

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, November 25. She turned 21.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay" last Monday with her "Bagong Umaga" co-stars Barbie Imperial and Michelle Vito, Peralejo was treated to an advance birthday celebration.

"Ang wish ko for my birthday, una sa lahat 'yung hindi na bumalik ang cancer ng mom ko. Second, 'yung mahalin ng tao yung 'Bagong Umaga' kasi alam mo 'yung pinaghirapan natin, minahal natin 'yung show. So sana makita rin nila 'yung effort natin kung gaano natin kamahal 'yung show," Peralejo said on the morning program.

"Ang next kong wish is siyempre matapos na rin itong pandemic, magkaroon na rin ng solusyon para rito. 'Yun lang naman. Maging better world para sa ating lahat," Peralejo added.

Last month, Peralejo got her biggest break in showbiz when she was tapped to star in "Bagong Umaga" with fellow Kapamilya artists Tony Labrusca, Kiko Estrada, Yves Flores, Vito and Imperial.

Peralejo said she is thankful to be given a chance to do the series.

Peralejo started in showbiz as one of the housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" in 2016. After her "PBB" stint, she appeared in different shows of ABS-CBN such as the hit series "Pamilya Ko" and "Starla."

She made headlines when she confirmed her relationship with Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquaiao.

“Bagong Umaga” is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

