Heaven Peralejo gets big break with new series 'Bagong Umaga'

MAYNILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo finally got her biggest break in show business as she is set to star in an upcoming ABS-CBN series titled "Bagong Umaga" with fellow Kapamilya artists Tony Labrusca, Kiko Estrada, Barbie Imperial, Michelle Vito and Yves Flores.

The project was officially announced on Sunday, October 4, on a Facebook live session.

"Nagsimula ang shoot namin noong September 25. Ilang days pa lang kaming nagshu-shoot pero sobrang saya actually," Peralejo shared.

"Ipapakita talaga ';yung buhay natin. Ipapakita talaga rito na every day may new problem at every day ay mapapaisip ka kung paano mo 'yon haharapin. Kapag hinarap mo 'yon may mga taong makakatulong sa iyo at may mga tao ring papahirapan ka. Pero nasa iyo 'yon kung paano mo sosolusyunan ang problema na 'yon sa araw-araw," Peralejo added about the brand new show.

In her official Instagram page, Peralejo said she is thankful to be given a chance to do the series.

"Super grateful for being entrusted with this project that it outweighs all the pressure! Thank you so much Direk Lauren! Would also like to thank all the people working really hard for this, @rgedramaunit , @vipyamienzo and my network, ABS-CBN. Excited for all of you to see this really soon!," Peralejo wrote in the caption.

Entertainment Production head Lauren Dyogi confirmed the new series of Kapamilya network.

"Buhay na buhay ang aming mga teleserye!" wrote Dyogi who was also apppointed as the new head of Star Magic.

Also part of "Bagong Umaga" are stars Rio Locin, Nikki Valdez, Keempee de Leon, Cris Villanueva, Sunshine Cruz, Glydel Mercado, Bernadette Allyson, Moi Bien at marami pang iba.

Peralejo starte in showbiz as one of the housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" in 2016. After her ":PBB" stint, she appeared in different shows of ABS-CBN such as the hit series "Pamilya Ko" and "Starla."

She made headlines when she confirmed her relationship with Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquaiao.

Last June, it was revealed that Peralejo will be part of "Cara Y Cruz" which was supposed to star Julia Barretto, Labrusca and Imperial.

Barretto, who is now a Viva artist, said she understands the decision to replace her in the series.

"Bagong Umaga" will be aired on Kapamilya Channel at Kapamilya Online Live this October.