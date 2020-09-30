Julia Barretto leaves Star Magic to join Viva Artists Agency

MANILA -- Julia Barretto was launched on Wednesday as the newest talent of Viva Artists Agency.

In a series of videos posted by ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe on Twitter, Barretto said she consulted and asked for blessing from Johnny Manahan and Mariole Alberto of Star Magic before making the big move.

Barretto said a big factor for her departure from Star Magic was Alberto's retirement.

“When I made the decision to make the move to Viva, of course ang mga una ko talagang kinausap ay si Miss Mariole and Mr. M. Bakit? Dahil sila po ang head ng Star Magic. Bilang sila po ang head ng Star Magic, sa kanila po ako nagpaalam,” she said.

“Si Tita Mariole kasi nag-announce siya ng retirement niya in December a few months back na rin. Kami-kami pa lang nakakaalam sa Star Magic. After nun, 'yun talaga 'yung mga oras na I really took some time to think and pray. Nag-pray talaga akong matindi para tulungan lang malaman kung ano pa ang mga posibleng tahakin ko sa karera ko. Like I said, they were always guiding me,” she added.

Barretto also clarified rumors that the production team of “Cara Y Cruz” was supposedly caught by surprise with her departure from Star Magic.

Barretto said she understands the decision to replace her in the series.

“Regarding ‘Cara Y Cruz’ naman po, hindi totoo na hindi na lang ako nagpakita bigla. I was present in all our script readings, in our general assemblies. I was present for our look test. I was present for our one-on-one meetings with the director. Nakapag-usap na kami ng mga gagawin namin sa character. If I’m being honest, nakapag-empake na rin po talaga ako, [ready for taping],” she said.

While she is no longer part of Star Magic now, Barretto expressed her gratitude and appreciation to ABS-CBN for the big breaks and career milestones she had with the network.

“[I have] friends na naging family ko na rin po sa ABS-CBN, the staff, the production, my Star Magic family, my road managers, my handlers, talagang lahat naging parang pamilya ko na. Hanggang ngayon naman, nakakausap ko pa, nakakakamustahan. Solid ang relationship with ABS-CBN. I’m just so proud to have a journey with them,” she said.