Lauren Dyogi appointed new head of Star Magic

Lauren Dyogi. File photo

MANILA -- Lauren Dyogi is the new head of Star Magic, ABS-CBN announced Friday.

In a statement released Friday, ABS-CBN said Dyogi will succeed Mariole Alberto effective January 1, 2021.

Alberto, the multimedia conglomerate said, will leave on December 31 "in line with the organizational changes due to the separation program implemented by the company."

"Over the years, Mariole has been instrumental in the discovery and development of many of the country's top talents. The success of many of our artists are due in large measure to Mariole's dedication to her craft. We would like to acknowledge and thank Mariole for her many contributions to ABS-CBN, Star Magic, and to the industry," ABS-CBN said in a statement signed by president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO for broadcast Cory Vidanes.

"Lauren, together with the Star Magic team, will continue to be responsible for discovering, developing, and managing talents," the statement continued. "They will identify opportunities for our talents while ensuring that these opportunities are aligned with the talent's equity. They are also in charge of our talents' career pathing to ensure that everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential."

ABS-CBN went on to assure that it will help Star Magic artists who are not part of any Kapamilya program "to find work with other networks or other producers."

"We remain committed to ensuring the livelihood and success of all our talents," it said.

Dyogi's new role as Star Magic head is concurrent with his position as head of entertainment production.