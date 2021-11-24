Photo from Kryz Uy's vlog

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Winner Slater Young and his wife Kryz Uy are expecting a second child amid the pandemic, they revealed in a vlog on Wednesday.

Uy said she was stunned when her attempt to test if she was pregnant turned out positive last October 4.

“I'm shook because Slater and I, we are not planning to have a second kid. I'm laughing because Slater and I had a conversation earlier today and I said, 'I think I am not pregnant because I'm getting all of these period cramps and period pains.’ I can't believe it,” Uy said at the start of her vlog.

She initially thought her monthly period was just delayed for a couple of days but it turned out that she is conceiving their second child.

While she is happy to be pregnant again, Uy admitted that she also feels scared of having another child during the health crisis.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“I'm very very happy but at the same time completely shook. And scared to be honest because it's still pandemic. I had 2 kids during the pandemic. So, I can't really tell the difference, like how easy it would have been otherwise,” she quipped.

Uy used her quiet time to think of ways to announce the news to Young, who was in a meeting during that time.

She decided to take a polaroid photo with the test kit before putting it inside a box which she will be giving to Young as if it was a delivery from an online store.

But the former PBB housemate already knew what was inside the box the moment he held the box that appeared to be empty.

“I kinda knew na kasi why would you give me a random thing with a camera,” he said.

It was their house helper, Jera, who got surprised with the pregnancy announcement of Uy.

Meanwhile, Young said he feels pressured for their second child as he jokes about needing to earn more money for his growing family.

Uy, on the other hand, started to connect all the things that happened to her leading to the positive pregnancy test such as craving for kimchi -- the same food she craved for when she got pregnant to their firstborn, Scottie.

Early this year, the couple marked their son Scottie’s first golf-themed birthday party.

Uy gave birth to Scottie on June 2, 2020. She previously admitted that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she has ever done "but also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience."

"All the pains? Worth it. We’re exhausted, sleep-deprived, challenged physically and emotionally -- but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Scottie is the biggest blessing and joy in our lives, and we’re more than honored to be part of his," she said.

Young and Uy tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2020.

