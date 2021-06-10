WATCH: First birthday shoot of Slater Young's son Scottie

MANILA – Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy could not believe their first child is already one year old.

To celebrate the occasion, they decided to document it with not just one but two photo shoots.

On her YouTube channel, Uy shared a 12-minute video of Scottie posing for the cameras with her sister Jack as his photographer for the first part.

“We had a simple shoot against my newly painted office walls. Jack even took the liberty to sew Scottie two cute cloth crowns and cloth banderitas! A definite labor of love,” Uy said.

For the second part, they prepared a cake for Scottie and captured in photos what he would do about it. The second part was done by photographer Nono by Dyan.

“We placed it in front of him and got ready for some serious cake smashing. It was Scottie’s first time to have any sugar (or anything that isn’t healthy), and so we were sooo curious to see how he would react,” she said.

Uy gave birth to Scottie on June 2, 2020. She previously admitted that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she has ever done "but also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience."

"All the pains? Worth it. We’re exhausted, sleep-deprived, challenged physically and emotionally -- but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Scottie is the biggest blessing and joy in our lives, and we’re more than honored to be part of his," she said.

Young and Uy tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2020.

