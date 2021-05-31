Slater Young, Kryz Uy mark son's first birthday with golf-themed party

MANILA – Slater Young and Kryz Uy marked their son Scottie’s first birthday a few days earlier than the actual special day.

On Instagram on Sunday, Uy shared several photos of the golf-themed party which she and Young hosted for their family.

“Early family celebration for our happy little golfer. Scottie boo is turning 1 in a few days,” she wrote in the caption.

Young, for his part, expressed how time goes by so fast especially when their “future golfer” is around.

“Our future golfer. Time is flying by so fast. 3 days til you turn one, baby. Daddy loves you so much,” he wrote.

In Uy’s vlog released also on Sunday, she showed how elated little Scottie was when Young gave him a mini-golf set as an advanced birthday gift.

Uy gave birth to Scottie on June 2, 2020. She previously admitted that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she has ever done "but also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience."

"All the pains? Worth it. We’re exhausted, sleep-deprived, challenged physically and emotionally -- but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Scottie is the biggest blessing and joy in our lives, and we’re more than honored to be part of his," she said.

Young and Uy tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2020.