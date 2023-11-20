K-pop group Stray Kids. Photo from Stray Kids' Facebook page

(UPDATE) Stray Kids' latest release "Rock-Star" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, giving the K-pop boy group its fourth No. 1 on the main albums chart, the music magazine reported Monday.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States each week, measured in equivalent album units, which is based on "traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums," according to the publication.

The eight-track "Rock-Star," which came out last Nov. 10, landed at the top of the chart with 224,000 equivalent album units.

The eight-member group previously topped the Billboard 200 with "5-Star," released earlier this year, and "Maxident" and "Oddinary," which both dropped in 2022.

"All four of Stray Kids' chart entries have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making them the first act to see their first four chart entries debut at No. 1 since Alicia Keys in 2001-07," Billboard noted in its report.

BBMAs

Also on Monday, Stray Kids took home the Top K-pop Album prize at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) for "5-Star."

Congrats to @Stray_Kids on winning Top K-pop Album with '5-Star' at the #BBMAs! 🌟



Watch their acceptance speech below & find more from the @BBMAs at https://t.co/yxuWX3OqIX pic.twitter.com/vCpZWTeuE3 — billboard (@billboard) November 20, 2023

"We would like to thank all of our STAYs (fans) and all the Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made this far," Bang Chan, the group's leader, said in his acceptance speech.

"We promise to return the favor with our upcoming music, performances and love," he added.

This year's BBMAs had four categories for K-pop acts, which also included Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top Global K-Pop Song, and Top K-Pop Touring Artist.

Stray Kids was also nominated for Top Global K-Pop Artist, though the award eventually went to rising girl group NewJeans.

BTS star Jungkook won Top Global K-Pop Song for his single "Seven," while girl group Blackpink was named Top K-pop Touring Artist.

Composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment.

The octet, which produces its own songs, has amassed a large following with its boisterous sound that has been described as "noise music."

After holding a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last March, Stray Kids is set to return to the country in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

