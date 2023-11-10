Stray Kids in the music video for 'LALALALA.' Screenshot from video on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel

K-pop boy group Stray Kids made a comeback on Friday with its eighth extended play (EP) "Rock-Star," along with the music video for single "LALALALA."

Running for more than three minutes, the video for the exhilarating "LALALALA" features the eight-member act performing on various sets, including a pirate ship, alongside a troupe of dancers and a children's marching band.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a teaser video for "LALALALA," member Felix said he hoped listeners "can feel the freedom" through the song.

Apart from the single, "Rock-Star" contains seven other tracks, including a rock version of "LALALALA."

"Rock-Star" arrives five months after the octet dropped its third album "5-Star," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the United States.

Launched in 2018 by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids — composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N — has built a following with its brand of so-called "noise music" that mostly draws on hip-hop and electronic music.

In March, the group played two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Maniac" world tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.