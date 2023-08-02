K-pop boy group Stray Kids. Photo from Stray Kids' official Facebook page

Here's a special surprise for STAYs: six of the eight members of K-pop boy band Stray Kids have opened personal Instagram accounts.

The accounts were unveiled through a series of posts on the group's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, a day after the band's fan base marked its fifth anniversary.

The members who now have their own accounts on the photo and video-sharing app include leader Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The following are the members' usernames:

Bang Chan - @gnabnahc

Changbin - @jutdwae

Hyunjin - @hynjinnnn

Felix - @yong.lixx

Seungmin - @miniverse.__

I.N - @i.2.n.8

Check out the members' first posts below:

This leaves Lee Know and Han as the only members without personal Instagram accounts.

Launched in 2018 by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids has built a large international following with its brand of so-called "noise music" that mostly draws on hip-hop and electronic music.

The octet played two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena in March as part of its "Maniac" tour.

The group's latest release, "5-Star," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the most popular albums and extended plays (EP) in the United States.

It marked the third time that the group topped the Billboard 200, following the EPs "Maxident" and "Oddinary," which were both released last year.

— Report from Katherine Recio, ABS-CBN News intern