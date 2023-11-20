Is Atasha Muhlach open to joining pageants?

Atasha Muhlach. Instagram/@atashamuhlach_

MANILA -- After finishing college with honors in the United Kingdom, showbiz royalty Atasha Muhlach is hoping to hone her skills as a host and actress.

The daughter of actor Aga Muhlach and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez said she is enjoying every bit of her journey as she continues to learn more about the entertainment industry.

"It's a fun experience and I'm really happy that people are embracing me now," said Atasha on the sidelines of the launch of her newest endorsement, Jollibee Coffee Blends. "I hope they continue to embrace me, and I just really want to learn more."

"I'm willing to learn and make mistakes, and I'm just happy that people are very forgiving about it," she added.

When asked about the advice her parents gave her as she entered showbiz, she replied: "Don't be scared and to always give it your best."

Atasha has both showbiz and pageant roots as her mother, Gonzalez, represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 1994, where she finished as a finalist.

And while she would rather focus on being an "artista" for now, the young celebrity is not closing her doors on pageantry.

"I'm not gonna close my doors... I'm learning this process of being an artista first. I want to develop those skills, but we'll see where it goes," she explained.

Atasha went on to heap praise on her mother, calling her "beautiful inside and out."

"I really look up to my mother, she's someone that I really praise. But as for [pageantry], I don't know yet. We'll see," she continued. "I just need to master my craft now, [with] hosting and eventually acting [and] singing."

The Philippines has built a reputation as a pageant powerhouse, having won four Miss Universe crowns and six Miss International titles, among others.

Over the weekend, beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee made the country proud with her Top 10 finish in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.