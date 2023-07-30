Atasha Muhlach finishes college in UK with honors

Atasha Muhlach, daughter of celebrity parents Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, has finally completed her college education with outstanding academic achievements.

The promising showbiz newcomer successfully obtained her business degree with honors from the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

“Congratulations @atashamuhlach_ for graduating with business honors in Nottingham Trent University, Business school 2023 & for being chosen to give the message of thanks on behalf of your graduating class.. so so so proud of you,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram.

Aga, for his part, shared multiple clips capturing Atasha ascending the stage to receive her diploma and confidently delivering her speech to the graduating class.

Meanwhile, Atasha's twin brother Andres also made his own post on Instagram, expressing how proud he is of his twin sister.

“Congratulations to my favorite sister (my only sister lol) and best friend. I’m proud of what you have already accomplished , keep doing what ya do. I always got your back,” he said.

With her graduation ceremony now behind her, Atasha expressed her disbelief at how quickly time has flown. Eagerly looking ahead to the next chapter in her life, she shared her excitement about returning to the Philippines and embarking on her professional journey.

“All the years of hard work, rushing to class, early mornings and late nights but just like that I’m done!! To the class of 2023 and all the graduates around the world of 2023 congratulations to you all!! Can’t wait to be back in the Philippines soon, to start work and be with you all. Love you all,” she said.