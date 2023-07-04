MANILA -- When showbiz royalty Atasha Muhlach was a young girl, she believed in mermaids -- thanks to her mom, actress-beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez who famously played the enchanted mermaid “Dyesebel” on the big screen back in 1996.

“They would show me photos of my mom on the sea with a tail,” Muhlach told ABS-CBN News. “They would tell me, ‘Look, your mom is a mermaid’ And my dad (Aga Muhlach) would go, ‘It’s true.’

“So, whenever we would go swimming in Taal Lake, I would think, at any point, I’m going to transform into a mermaid. Of course, the older I got, the realization was mermaids are not real.”

She may not have become a mermaid but the 21-year-old Muhlach eventually followed her mom and dad in showbiz. On Monday, she signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA).

Muhlach said she did not previously give her nod to join showbiz as she was still in school. “I always tried my best and made sure I did my best in school,” she explained. “But when they saw that I’m ready, they said, ‘Go, spread your wings and fly’.”

“My dad has been nothing but supportive and so does my mom," she stressed.

On Instagram, Gonzalez expressed their family's support to her daughter's career decision.

"When you were growing up and whenever we would talk or do any form of art whether it was painting, acting, doing school plays, doing commercials, singing, playing the instruments & dancing. Your eyes would always light up. I remember the first time you stepped on the stage at the age of 10 years old when you played the role of Brigitta in 'The Sound of Music.' We knew that entertainment was something you always dreamed of and will be part of you someday. Now that you are finished with your studies. You can now fully chase your dreams," Gonzalez wrote.

"We are so happy and proud to have a loving and caring daughter like you. Your mom and dad will forever support you.. We love you and share your excitement as you take your first step into the entertainment world. We are excited to see what the future has in store for you. We thank our Viva family for embracing you and caring for you with open arms. Viva will always have a special place in our hearts. Your dad and mom’s first movie was done with Viva Films and soon your first movie will be with Viva films as well. To see you continue and start your career with them gives us the utmost joy," added Gonzalez.

Debut single

Muhlach is very excited for this new chapter in her life. “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was 10 years old when I did ‘The Sound of Music.’ That was when I realized I really do love to perform. I love to sing. I love to just smile. But I realized I had to prioritize my studies," she said, referring to the Broadway musical which was staged at Resorts World Manila back in 2011.

“Personally, I really would love to try everything. I sing, I would like to dance, I perform and I’m willing to act. I don’t really want to close my doors on anything, but as of now, I’m just taking it one step at a time,” she said.

First on Muhlach’s agenda is to release her debut single before she goes to the UK for her graduation in two weeks.

“Next week, I’m recording a single,” she said. “Anything that’s very light and very happy, I’m open to all types of genres. I want to challenge myself and learn different types of genres, projects and ideas.”

Muhlach looks up to Gary Valenciano when it comes to singing. “His voice is amazing and his songs are beautiful. You really feel the emotions when he sings,” she said.

Normal childhood

Although she is the daughter of famous stars, growing up, Muhlach and her twin brother Andres experienced a normal life away from the klieg lights and cameras.

“We experienced a normal life going to school, playing sports,” she said. “Growing up, we had a very normal childhood. Even my friends and the people around me, they never treated me differently.

“Me and my brother, we grew up in the province in Batangas. We really had to experience all those things. Playing with toys, jackstones, chicks.

“We never really felt any different until basically we got older and we started experiencing attending a premiere night. So, this what it’s like.”

Now that she also embarked on a showbiz career, Muhlach refuses to think it will be hard for her to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“I wouldn’t say it’s hard,” she said. “I wouldn’t also say I’m pressured. If anything, I really look up to my parents. Of course, I do admire them. If ever, I’m just encouraged to somewhat be like them and to really take their guidance and see how far I can go in this industry.”

