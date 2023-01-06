"It was surreal."

This is what Atasha Muhlach said when asked to recall her experience as the Philippines' representative in Le Bal des Debutantes, dubbed as one of the most prestigious fashion and philanthropic events in the world.

"I've never experienced anything like that," the daughter of celebrities Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez said in an interview with Tatler Philippines.

"When we first walked into the ballroom, my jaw fell. I was in complete shock. [In my mind, I said] 'Wow, this is beautiful!'" she added.

Muhlach was one of the 18 debutants in the 2022 Le Bal des Debutantes, which was held last November.

Her parents were there to witness the event, as well as her twin brother Andres, who served as her cavalier.

"[The waltz] was one of my favorite parts [of le Bal] because I got to experience it with my family. Having them through every step of the way, dancing together, laughing with them and just being [immersed in the] moment gave us a good time," she said.

"It was quick. All these months of preparing and planning... It felt very festive. [We kept asking ourselves] 'Is this happening?' and then eventually, before we knew it, it was already the end. All the work paid off, and we had a great time."

Muhlach, 21, is set to graduate from university next year. She said she is considering the idea of following in her parents' footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

"Being able to put a smile on everyone's faces with something that I've worked on would make my day, just like it does with my parents. Those are the two people I look up to at the end of the day," she said.

