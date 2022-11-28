LOOK: Atasha Muhlach represents PH in Paris ball

Atasha Muhlach represented the Philippines in Le Bal des Debutantes, which is considered one of the world's biggest high society fashion events.

Photos and clips from the event held in Paris, France were shared on social media by Tatler Philippines on Sunday.

Atasha was escorted by her twin brother, Andres. Her parents, celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, were also present.

Actress Heart Evangelista also attended the event.

"Pinoy pride at the Le Bal des Debutantes 2022," she wrote on Instagram, as she posted photos of her at the event with the Muhlachs and Tatler Philippines editor-in-chief Anton San Diego.

Atasha was one of the 17 debutantes from around the globe chosen to be part of the prestigious group. She wore a gown by Sabina Bilenko and jewellery by V Muse.

Le Bal des Debutantes is an event where young ladies from aristocratic, famous, and rich families are introduced to society.

Some of the Philippines' previous representatives to the event include Dominique Cojuangco, Natalia Zobel, Emily Madrigal, and Kayla Uytengsu, among others.

