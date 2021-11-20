Screenshot from Jennylyn Mercado's vlog

Newlyweds Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo shared parts of their intimate civil wedding to their fans through a vlog uploaded on Saturday.

In the 8-minute clip, Mercado and Trillo opened up about how stressful the wedding day started despite the simple ceremony.

“Medyo stress kami ng araw na ’yun,” Trillo said.

The couple said heavy rains slowed down their trip to the venue on November 15, Monday; they arrived an hour later than scheduled.

The celebrity couple apologized to their guests, including the lawyer who facilitated their marriage.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In one funny story, Trillo brought the wrong wedding ring box to the ceremony, adding to the stress.

Nevertheless, Mercado and Trillo expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them to push the wedding through, including Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo. The couple used the TGIS Studio, owned by the actress, as their wedding venue.

The video was filled with tearful moments, especially among family members of both sides.

After being a couple for 7 years, a new chapter began for Mercado and Trillo as they finally tied the knot, they revealed Saturday through Instagram posts.

Mercado and Trillo shared some snaps of their intimate wedding, where the actress wore a Vania Romoff wedding suit while the actor looked dapper in his Edwin Tan white suit.

The much-awaited marriage was reported last week after a photo of them in matching wedding suits, apparently taken during a ceremony, circulated on social media.

Congratulatory messages also flooded Mercado’s verified Facebook page, which appears to have posted the photo on Monday night before it was taken down an hour later.

Just last month, the long-time partners announced their engagement and revealed they were expecting their first child together.

The two have children from their respective past relationships.

Mercado, 34, has a son Alex Jazz with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Trillo, 40, also has a son Calix Andreas from a previous relationship.

In a previous interview, the couple said they decided to give their relationship another shot after they broke up in 2011. The two reunited in 2014 and are set to mark their 8th anniversary as a couple in January next year.

Related video: