Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo are seen in matching white suits at an apparent wedding ceremony, in a photo circulating on social media.

MANILA — Have Jennlyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo finally tied the knot, after nearly eight years as a couple?

This was the question among the celebrity couple’s followers Monday night, as a photo of them in matching wedding suits, apparently taken during a ceremony, circulated on social media.

Congratulatory messages also flooded Mercado’s verified Facebook page, which appears to have posted the photo on Monday evening before it was taken down an hour later.

ABS-CBN News has tried to seek confirmation from the respective managers of Mercado and Trillo, but has yet to receive a response.

If they indeed exchanged wedding vows on Monday, the milestone comes only a few weeks after Mercado, 34, and Trillo, 40, announced their engagement and the actress’ pregnancy in late October.

The baby is their first together.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

Mercado and Trillo had long been trying to get pregnant via surrogacy, due to the actress’ past difficulty conceiving.

They, however, were pleasantly surprised early this year by Mercado’s natural pregnancy.