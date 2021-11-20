Photo from Pat Dy

MANILA -- After being a couple for seven years, a new chapter begins for Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo as they finally tied the knot, they revealed Saturday.

Mercado and Trillo took to Instagram to share some snaps of their intimate wedding, where the actress wore a Vania Romoff wedding suit while the actor looked dapper in his Edwin Tan white suit.

The couple also tapped the service of Pat Dy and Nelwin Uy, who both shared additional photos of the wedding which appeared to have been attended by limited guests.

Mercado and Trillo also announced a wedding vlog, titled as “After All: The Promise,” to be released on Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

The much-awaited marriage was reported last week after a photo of them in matching wedding suits, apparently taken during a ceremony, circulated on social media.

Congratulatory messages also flooded Mercado’s verified Facebook page, which appears to have posted the photo on Monday evening before it was taken down an hour later.

Just last month, the long-time partners announced their engagement and revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news via Mercado’s YouTube vlog, which chronicled Trillo’s wedding proposal as well as the confirmation of the actress’ pregnancy.

Trillo proposed to Mercado on October 8, according to the vlog — the first episode of a series they’ve dubbed “After All.”

The two have children from their respective past relationships.

Mercado, 34, has a son Alex Jazz with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Trillo, 40, also has a son Calix Andreas from a previous relationship.

In a previous interview, the couple said they decided to give their relationship another shot after they broke up in 2011. The two reunited in 2014 and are set to mark their 8th anniversary as a couple in January next year.

