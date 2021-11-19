‘He’s Into Her’ to be re-edited, released as a movie

MANILA — Here’s good news for the “BearKada.”

“He’s Into Her,” the phenomenal series starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, will be released anew, this time as a movie.

Because we just can't get enough of the HIH bearkada, we are bringing you #HesIntoHer THE MOVIE CUT! 💙

Relive the PHENOMENON and experience the KILIG all over again! Watch it this NOVEMBER 22, 8PM (PH ⏱) on iWantTFC!



FREE access for PH.

Available for PREMIUM users outside PH. pic.twitter.com/vO1fBa9FBa — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 19, 2021

The movie version was announced by Star Cinema and iWantTFC on Friday, ahead of its November 22 premiere on the streaming platform.

“Relive the phenomenon and experience the kilig all over again!” the announcement said.

“He’s Into Her: The Movie Cut” will be free to watch for iWantTFC users in the Philippines. It’s available for premium subscribers outside the country.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May and spanned 10 episodes. It follows the love story of Max (Mariano) and her school nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

The massive popularity of its debut season spurred a second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.