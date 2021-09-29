3 ABS-CBN programs get nods in Venice TV Award 2021

‘A Soldier’s Heart,’ ‘He’s Into Her,’ and ‘Everybody, Sing!’ are among the nominees in the 2021 edition of the Venice TV Award. ABS-CBN/ Metro.Style



MANILA — Three ABS-CBN programs got nods in the 2021 edition of the Venice TV Award (VTVA), an annual event organized by international jurors convening in Italy.

The war drama “A Soldier’s Heart,” the phenomenal series “He’s Into Her,” and the musical game show “Everybody, Sing!” were nominated in different categories.

“A Soldier’s Heart,” which starred Gerald Anderson, was up against programs from Brazil, Portugal and Turkey for Best Soap/Telenovela. The Gold Medal went to “Mother’s Love” of Brazil.

“He’s Into Her” was similarly the lone Philippine nominee in the Cross Platform Programming category. The teen-oriented romcom starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan competed against entries from Brazil and Spain. Brazil’s “OFF Makers” clinched the award.

The Vice Ganda-hosted “Everybody, Sing!” was likewise the only Philippine-produced program up for the Light Entertainment recognition, alongside shows from the UK, Brazil, Japan, and Qatar. Britain’s “Rob & Romesh Vs.” won the category.

The three Kapamilya titles will be recognized with Nominee Certificates by the VTVA, the organization said on Wednesday.

Now on its fourth edition, the VTVA gathers international jurors every year, traditionally after the Venice Film Festival.

The VTVA screens “entries from all continents and platforms, honoring the companies and individuals responsible for the creation of the world’s finest work on TV,” according to its official page.

