MANILA -- Former "Voice Teens" contestant Archie Aguilar has released a single "Sana Ikaw Naman."

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms and its lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Sana Ikaw Naman" was composed, arranged and produced by Kiko KIKX Salazar.

Just this year, Aguilar joined the virtual singing competition "Sing For The Stars."

Aguilar hails from Quezon and drew inspiration from musician Jason Mraz.

He joined the first season of “The Voice Teens” under Sarah Geronimo’s team.

