Shane Gulle launches into her music career in the aftermath of Kumu’s first virtual singing contest. Handout

Former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contestant Shane Gulle was named as “Sing For The Stars” first ever grand champion.

Gulle bested two other finalists, Archie Aguilar and Christian Bahaya, to win the grand prize worth $10,000 aside from a one-year contract with Warner Music Philippines, and a Kumu concert.

She also got the chance to have a one-on-one coaching session with International singer Michael Bublé.

“I got anxious, I was already overwhelmed because of the win, and then suddenly, it was time to get into the zoom call with Michael Bublé. I was really worried about my English," Gulle said.

The winner prepared several questions for the iconic singer which includes overcoming fear when performing.

“Always surround yourself with positive people,” Bublé answered.

Last April 24, Gulle held her Kumu concert where she sang Olivia Rodrigo’s top hits “Happier” and “Driver’s License.”

Before winning the virtual competition, Gulle has been a regular live streamer on Kumu since 2020.

According to the singer, she found the platform welcoming and filled with people generous of their time.

Aside from Buble, “Sing For The Stars” also featured big names as celebrity judges, namely Lea Salonga and Kelley Mangahas, Warner Music Philippines’ senior A&R manager.