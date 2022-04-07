Sing for the Stars has narrowed the list down to the Top 3: Archie Aguilar, Shanne Gulle, and Christian Bahaya. Handout

From hundreds of hopefuls, Kumu’s virtual singing competition “Sing For The Stars” now has only three contenders for the title who will battle it out in a sing-off.

Down to its last week, the all-digital contest is set to name who among Archie Aguilar, Shane Gulle, and Christian Bahaya will be the last contestant standing and will win $10,000 cash prize.

“Sing For The Stars” also features big names as celebrity judges, namely Lea Salonga and Kelley Mangahas, Warner Music Philippines’ senior A&R Manager.

Aguilar, 23, hails from Quezon and drew inspiration from musician Jason Mraz.

“After my first singing contest, I discovered that I should study other songs, other genres. So now, I think I’m into almost anything. Maybe not metal,” he shared.

Aguilar said his Kumu audience bolstered his determination to rise to many competitions. “I joined many campaigns, found friends, and improved my performances,” he recounted.

He is not new in talent shows, as he had appeared on ABS-CBN’s “The Voice” under Salonga’s team.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Gulle is hoping to bring glory to General Santos City. She started streaming on Kumu when she was 16 where she eventually built her confidence.

“Di ako marunong sumagot ng interviews, paano mag-interview, makihalubilo … Paano ako sasali sa competition if I have no confidence?” she shared.

“I think if I hadn’t [joined the app], I would never have become a livestreamer, and then I would never have boosted my confidence.”

Bahaya, on the other hand, has eyes on the top prize despite almost quitting from singing when his voice changed.

“I got so frustrated that I didn’t even want to hold a microphone anymore. My family never gave up on me but nawalan ako ng gana,” he confessed.

“[But when I found] Michael, I learned that you don’t need [crazy high notes] to impress. And as I got older, I learned that singing is about conveying meaning. Michael’s [strength for me is clarity] so I followed him and learned how he does his songs.”

Besides the cash prize, the winner will get a one-year record deal with Warner Music Philippines, a mini-concert on Kumu, and a one-on-one coaching session with Michael Bublé himself.

The first and second runners-up will receive $4,000 and $2,000 in cash, respectively.

The virtual sing-off will be on April 9, Saturday, to be hosted by former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Shanaia Gomez.